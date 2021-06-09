Teen 'sacrificed sisters as part of pact with devil to win the lottery'

9 June 2021, 18:23

The sisters were murdered in Fryent Country Park, where they celebrated Ms Henry's birthday.
The sisters were murdered in Fryent Country Park, where they celebrated Ms Henry's birthday. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A teenager killed two sisters in a brutal knife attack after he sought to make a blood pact with a demon to "sacrifice" them to win the lottery, a court has been told.

Danyal Hussein, 19, allegedly stabbed Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, multiple times in the early hours of 6 June last year.

The sisters had planned a get-together in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday during the first lockdown.

The two women decided to stay on after their guests had left and lit fairy lights, listened to music and danced.

When they failed to come home, their loved ones became concerned and friends went back to the park to search.

Police were alerted after the women's glasses were discovered by the searchers, and their bodies were found hidden in a hedgerow the next day.

Jurors were told Ms Henry was stabbed eight times and Ms Smallman was stabbed 28 times.

A combination of forensic evidence and CCTV footage led the police to Hussein. His DNA was at the scene, on the bodies of the victims and on the bloodstained knife found nearby, it was alleged.

Hussein was also said to have allegedly bought a set of knives in Asda and attended hospital the following day from the attack with cuts to his hand from a knife.

Hussein denied murdering the sisters and possessing a knife.
Hussein denied murdering the sisters and possessing a knife. Picture: PA

Police allegedly uncovered a handwritten note in Hussein's home purporting to make a bargain with a demon to "sacrifice" six women in six months in exchange for winning a jackpot.

It was allegedly signed in the defendant's own blood.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told jurors: "His plan could not be clearer - to sacrifice women in exchange for personal profit and never be suspected of having done anything wrong."

Mr Glasgow said: "He did not win any money with any of these tickets, and since he is now in the dock on trial for murder it would appear that his plan to kill women, win the lottery and get away with his crimes has been an abject failure."

The day after the killings, Hussein allegedly spent £17.50 on 10 Mega Millions bets and two Mega Millions syndicate bets, having set up an account in advance.

The court was told Hussein did not accept it was him in CCTV footage or that any of the blood and DNA evidence was found because he had been present at the scene or taken part in the violence.

Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, has denied double murder and possessing a knife.

The trial before Mrs Justice Whipple was adjourned until Thursday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Racial Injustice Trump Photo Op

Probe says Washington protest was not broken up because of Trump photo op
Some 5,000 officers are being deployed to support Devon and Cornwall Police

G7: Government accused of 'betrayal' as 'unvaccinated police travel to Cornwall'
Firefighters search for survivors in a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea (Chung Hoi-sung/AP)

Death toll climbs after building collapses in South Korea

A hospital emplyee wearing protective gear as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, transports oxygen tanks, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

Coronavirus cases spike in Haiti with vaccines yet to be delivered
Over a million vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday

Record number of vaccine bookings as over 25s offered jabs

The fashion retailer confirmed it would be closing stores when their leases were up.

Gap announces plans to close 19 stores in UK and Ireland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
Nick told a personal story related to the college

Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University
Andy Burnham was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen
'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London