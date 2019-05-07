Two Teens Arrested After 16 Year Old Shot In Head In Wolverhampton

The scene in Graiseley Street where a teenager was shot in the head. Picture: @SafeSouthStaffs

Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head.

Officers were called to Graiseley Street in the Pennfields area of Wolverhampton just before 8 pm on Monday, where they discovered the teen suffering gunshot wounds to the head.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

They all remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Inspector Ade George from the force CID, said: “I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV enquiries."