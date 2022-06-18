Teen stabbed to death and five men shot and stabbed in night of violence in London

18 June 2022, 19:17

A teenager was stabbed to death in north London and five people were shot and stabbed in south London (file image)
A teenager was stabbed to death in north London and five people were shot and stabbed in south London (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A teenager was stabbed to death and five men were found shot and stabbed in separate incidents in a night of violence in London.

A murder investigation has been launched after a youth, 17, was stabbed to death shortly after midnight in Tottenham.

Police were called at 12.10am on Saturday morning to reports of a man stabbed in Orchard Place. Officers and paramedics were called but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are in the process of informing the victim’s family. Two males have been arrested.

In a separate incident in south London at around 3.30am on Saturday morning, five men turned up at two different hospitals with gunshot and knife injuries.

Police believe all five men, all in their 20s, were involved in a ‘disturbance’ close to Wandsworth Road SW8, where a shotgun was fired.

A man aged 20 is in life-threatening condition in hospital.

There have been no arrests and inquries continue.

Detective Sergeant Matt Doohan, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation into this offence, and what took place, is in its early stages. This incident has occurred in the very early hours of Saturday morning when members of the public were likely to have been asleep.

“However, we need the support and help of our communities to bring those individuals who are willing to endanger others by using firearms and knives on the streets of London to justice and to help us in preventing further people from being injured in similar circumstances.

“If you do not wish to speak with police, and to stay completely anonymous, please contact the charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information about the Tottenham stabbing should call 101 and quote ref 3580/18jun.

Anyone with information about the shooting in south London is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1192/16Jun.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

