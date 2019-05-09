Police Appeal For Help After 14 Year Old Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Croydon

The scene where the youth was stabbed in broad daylight. Picture: MyLDN

Police are appealing for information after a child was stabbed in "broad daylight" in Croydon.

Police rushed to reports of a stabbing in Gloucester Road, Croydon on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers discovered a 14-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the youngster to hospital where his injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

One witness told MyLDN: “This is just getting so out of control. It’s like it’s the norm now, it’s ridiculous."

It has been reported the boy may have been stabbed in the head.

A Met Police spokesperson said that uniformed patrols would be stepped up in the area while detectives investigate.

Scotland Yard said: "Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the stabbing which took place in broad daylight not far from Selhurst Railway Station.

"Did you see someone running away?"

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.