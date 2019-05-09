Police Appeal For Help After 14 Year Old Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Croydon

9 May 2019, 07:03 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 07:06

The scene where the youth was stabbed in broad daylight.
The scene where the youth was stabbed in broad daylight. Picture: MyLDN

Police are appealing for information after a child was stabbed in "broad daylight" in Croydon.

Police rushed to reports of a stabbing in Gloucester Road, Croydon on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers discovered a 14-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the youngster to hospital where his injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

One witness told MyLDN: “This is just getting so out of control. It’s like it’s the norm now, it’s ridiculous."

It has been reported the boy may have been stabbed in the head.

A Met Police spokesperson said that uniformed patrols would be stepped up in the area while detectives investigate.

Scotland Yard said: "Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the stabbing which took place in broad daylight not far from Selhurst Railway Station.

"Did you see someone running away?"

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

£200m fund to replace unsafe cladding in wake of Grenfell Tower fire

Los Angeles: More than 1,000 guns and thousands of bullets found in mansion raid

Royal burial site in Essex is UK's 'equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb'

UK's future flooding risk: 'We can't win a war against water'

Children at risk of gangs and violence to be given more support

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?