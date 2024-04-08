Teen stabbed to death at shopping centre named by police as 15-year-old Isaac Brown

Isaac Brown is named by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in West Bromwich. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Flaminia Luck

A teenager who was stabbed to death at a shopping centre in West Bromwich has been named by police as 15-year-old Isaac Brown.

In a tribute to Isaac, his family described him as "always smiling".

West Midlands police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

He remains in custody for questioning, the force confirmed.

Isaac Brown was fatally stabbed at New Square shopping centre at around 9.15pm on Sunday.

His family described Isaac as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.

“We are unable to understand what has happened. We just want him back and this not to have happened," the tribute read.

Police were called to New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich. Picture: Google Images

The shopping centre is temporarily closed, it has been confirmed.

The force said enquiries are continuing and the area is cordoned off while forensic searches take place.

CCTV footage from the area is also being reviewed.

Det Insp Ade George said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Isaac and we have specially trained officers in place to support them.

“We hope the arrest provides some reassurance to the community as we understand the concern the tragic incident has caused to those living, working and visiting the town centre.

“Extra officers will be in and around New Square as a cordon remains in place. Please talk to them if you have any concerns.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last night around the time of the incident and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

On Monday, the shopping centre shared an update to their website.

"An incident took place last night at New Square. Due to this, the shopping centre is currently fully closed.

"We are now assisting West Midlands Police in their investigations and will give further updates, once we are able, regarding the reopening of the centre. Thank you to all our customers for their patience and cooperation."