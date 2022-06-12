Teenager arrested after girl, 15, 'raped in the sea at Bournemouth beach' last year

12 June 2022, 17:33 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 18:41

A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach
A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

By Megan Hinton

A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach.

Dorset Police said the 18-year-old was detained in the West Midlands on suspicion of rape.

He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue into the incident which took place near the Oceanarium on July 18 last year.

At the time of the alleged attack, detectives said the girl was pulled into the sea after her ball landed near the boy.

Police said the victim was with her friends playing with a ball when it landed in front of the suspect, who told the girl he was travelling to Birmingham.

He then threw it back to one of the group and began talking to the victim, before reportedly pulling her deeper into the sea and raping her.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have continued to support the victim and her family throughout this investigation, and they have been updated with this latest development."

