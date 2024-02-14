Teenage transgender girl stabbed 14 times in 'attempted murder' at rollerskating party, court told

By Kieran Kelly

A teenage transgender girl was stabbed 14 times at a rollerskating party in London on Saturday, a court has been told.

The 18-year-old was targeted in a "shocking and violent" attack in Harrow, Greater London, over the weekend.

Summer Betts-Ramsey, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

The victim was allegedly attacked by a group after being verbally abused at the rollerskating party.

The court heard that the victim was attacked by a group after being subjected to transphobic slurs at the party.

Police found the girl with stab wounds in Masons Avenue at around 7pm on Saturday. She has since been discharged from hospital.

Betts-Ramsey will stay in custody until March 12, when she will enter her plea at the Old Bailey.

She shouted "I love you" to her mum as she was taken back to her cell.

Four more people have been arrested since the attack.

Detective Inspector Nicola Hannant, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a shocking and violent attack and we continue to support the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries.

"Since the incident occurred, we have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible and are making good progress with our investigation.

"We have already arrested four people however we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area or who believes they have further information to come forward and speak to us.

"We have increased police patrols in the area and would encourage people to approach these officers with any information or concerns."

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference 6306/10Feb or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.