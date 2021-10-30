Teenager arrested after swastikas sprayed on walls of London synagogue

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old boy has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after swastikas were sprayed on the walls of a synagogue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager is in police custody on suspicion of religiously aggravated criminal damage after the incident in north-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were alerted on Saturday evening to reports of someone spraying the symbols on the walls of a synagogue in Belsize Square, Camden.

Some 20 minutes later, after a search they found the 16-year-old nearby at around 8pm.

The Met said further inquiries have established that other swastikas have been sprayed on walls in the surrounding area and they are investigating whether the same person is responsible.

They urged anyone with information to contact police by calling 101, giving the reference 6604/30OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.