Teenager, 19, arrested over homophobic attack against two men at Clapham gay bar

A man has been arrested over the attack in Clapham. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over a homophobic attack on two men at a gay bar in south London.

The pair, in their 20s and 30s, were attacked in a stabbing outside the Two Brewers in Clapham on the evening of Sunday, August 13.

They needed hospital care but have since been discharged.

The Met said late on Thursday that it has arrested a teenager from South Norwood on suspicion of two counts of GBH and he remains in custody.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton, Central South Command Unit, said: "This arrest marks a significant development in our investigation. The two victims have been informed and continue to be supported by our officers, including our dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO).

"I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure them - and Londoners as a whole - that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate."

PC Hayley Jones, the dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark, said: "We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police; my role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

"You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation."

Police continue to appeal for information, and anyone who can help the investigation can call 101 or tweet @MetCC using reference CAD 7198/13Aug.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or contact PC Jones on 07825101104 or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk