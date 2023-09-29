Breaking News

Teenager, 17, charged with murder of schoolgirl Elianne Andam in Croydon after devastated family gather at vigil

29 September 2023, 07:45 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 07:52

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam. Picture: Family Handout/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Elianne Andam in Croydon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The youth, 17, will appear at youth court in Croydon today.

He has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

Police and paramedics were called to Wellesley Road in Croydon at approximately 8.30am on Wednesday, 27 September to reports of a stabbing but despite their efforts, Elianne died at the scene.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in New Addington around 75 minutes after the incident and he was charged this morning.

Yesterday, police recovered a knife in Cedar Road, Croydon.

Elianne’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Her family visited the scene where she died in Wellesley Road on Thursday evening during a vigil, as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

A large group of relatives could be seen next to a bus stop, inside the cordon, where Elianne died.

Some put their arms around each other as flowers were put on the ground.

A statement was read out by a church leader on behalf of the family at the edge of the crime scene.

The statement, which was read out while family members cried and consoled each other, said: "We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

"And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

"We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss.

"Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers."

Meanwhile, Elianne's friends were "sobbing" and "so emotional" at her school on Thursday, Donna Murray-Turner, chairwoman of the local Safer Neighbourhood Board, told crowds.

She said she read messages in a book of condolence and they "talk about her laugh".

She added: "Staff, teachers, talked about when she entered a room you knew she was there. And her friends, as you can imagine, were sobbing. They were so emotional."

Dozens of bunches of flowers have been left at the scene after the teenager's death.

Police officers who were among the first on the scene and battled to try to save Elianne appeared visibly moved as they laid flowers.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, who is leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with Elianne's family.

"This is a deeply upsetting time for them and we will do everything we can to support them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Migration Italy

UN reveals over 2,500 now dead or missing as 186,000 cross Mediterranean in 2023

This parliament is likely to have presided over the biggest set of tax rises since records began

UK on track for biggest tax rises since the Second World War, and 'Covid is not to blame'

Election 2024 Trump

Trump will not try to move Georgia case to federal court, lawyers say

The gunman killed three people in Rotterdam

Rotterdam shooter was 'alcoholic Nazi' who 'tortured animals' before killing three people in gun rampage

Mohamad Al Bared has been found guilty of building a drone for Islamic State

'Very dangerous and very clever' UK student built kamikaze drone for Islamic State in his bedroom

The Twice Brewed is offering a reward for information about the tree feller

Pub offers £1,500 free bar tab for information on who felled iconic Sycamore Gap Tree, as teenager arrested

Australia Helicopter Crash

Australian army to stop flying European-designed Taipan helicopters

Hawaii Wildfire Congressional Hearing

Few answers in congressional hearing on Maui’s wildfire and electric provider

The family of Elianne Andam paid tribute to her at a vigil

'We are overwhelmed by struggle and grief': Family of Croydon stabbing victim Elianne Andam pay tribute at vigil

The Co-op has resorted to displaying empty Ferrero Rocher boxes

Supermarket forced to display empty decoy Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes in bid to deter shoplifting gangs

Rishi Sunak is due to unveil measures for motorists

Sunak to stop councils imposing 20mph roads and make it easier to challenge parking fines in 'pro-driver' package

Scott Panetti

Man who killed in-laws before trying to call Jesus as witness is spared death

Emergency services outside the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam

Three killed by lone gunman in ‘black day’ for the Netherlands

The family of Elianne Andam have paid tribute at a vigil held for her this evening.

'We're struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy': Family of girl, 15, stabbed in Croydon pay tribute as vigil held

A man walks next to a damaged car after floods in the town of Agria near the city of Volos, Greece

Storm fills homes with mud and triggers power cut after slamming into Greek city

Sansom was stabbed in the gut by a teenage boy

Boy, 15, sentenced after stabbing teacher in the gut as he told him 'I'm sorry' and warned police before attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adam Britton, 51, tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs until his arrest in April 2022

'Distraught' wife of British crocodile expert who raped and tortured dogs 'leaves UK for Australia' after he pleads guilty
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

Italian club Napoli deny 'mocking' striker after official account posts clip of missed penalty
Tributes have been paid to Elianne after she was stabbed to death in Croydon

Fellow pupil of schoolgirl stabbed to death in Croydon describes heartbreaking moment students were told of her killing
A chilling note was left in the window of the medical centre.

'We can't get out': Chilling note in hospital window as three killed including girl, 14, in Rotterdam shootings
Bellum Justum pulled out all the stops to strike at Newmarket

Bellum Justum too streetwise for promising Inisherin

The felled sycamore had special significance to Heather Sutherland after her brother Martin's suicide

Woman 'grieving all over again' after iconic Sycamore Gap Tree where she scattered her brother's ashes is felled
Raw pasta on top of the Italian flag

Italy signs deal with industry to lower prices of essentials for three months

Lebanese Armenians clash with police outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanese Armenians scuffle with police during protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

The footage was released by the police watchdog.

Bodycam footage shows shocking moment Bianca Williams and partner handcuffed as officers accused of misconduct
The prehistoric-dressed protestor was joined by a dog-costumed counterpart to protest against Ulez.

Anti-Ulez activist dressed as dinosaur blocks TfL enforcement van with tipper truck as backlash continues to grow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit