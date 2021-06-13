Teenager charged with murder after 19-year-old found shot in the head

The teenager was found shot in Islington. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a teenager was shot in the head.

Jaden McGibbon, of Islington in north London, was charged on Sunday with murdering Taylor Cox.

Officers were called to Hornsey Rise Gardens in Islington on Tuesday afternoon after reports of gunfire.

They found Mr Cox, 19, who had suffered gunshot injuries. He was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head. Investigations into the incident continue.

McGibbon will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, the Met said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Op TREWEN and CAD 5570/08JUN21.