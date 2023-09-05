Teenager dies attempting 'one chip challenge' eating food made with two of the world's hottest chilli peppers

Harris attempted the "one chip challenge". Picture: Handout/Paqui

By Will Taylor

An American teenager has died after attempting the viral "one chip challenge".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harris Wolobah, 14, tried the craze, which sees participants eat a tortilla chip seasoned with the Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper, two of the hottest chilli peppers in the world.

They then try go to go as long as possible before getting a drink.

The Massachusetts teen died after his classmate give him a chip, from the Paqui brand, which comes individually wrapped, his mother said.

Lois Walobah told local news in Boston that a school nurse called to say her son had eaten the chip and suffered stomach ache.

He was taken home but later passed out and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harris died after eating the chip. Picture: Handout

The Carolina Reaper measures at 1.7m Scoville Units, a scale of calculating heat of peppers, while the Naga Viper comes in at about 1.4m. For comparison, a jalapeno comes in under 10,000 units.

Rachel Monarrez, the superintendent for Worcester Public Schools, said: "It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah.

"As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him."

A fundraiser has been set up to cover the costs of Harris' funeral, with more than £17,000 raised so far.

Paqui says its chip is only for adults and should not be eaten by people who struggle with spicy food or have allergens.