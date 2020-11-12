Teenager killed in 'cold blooded, targeted' shooting

12 November 2020, 23:18

Emergency Services were called to Boode Croft, Knowlsey
Emergency Services were called to Boode Croft, Knowlsey. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 19-year-old has been shot dead in a "cold blooded, targeted attack" in Liverpool.

Emergency services rushed to Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village, Knowsley, at 6.30pm on Thursday night following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old local man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Despite best efforts of paramedics nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene.

A detective said those responsible "knew exactly what they were doing and they need to be caught."

Earlier this evening, people in the area reported hearing a number of “loud bangs”.

Merseyside Police has launched a murder investigation, but no arrests have yet been made.

The area has been cordoned off whilst forensic examinations are carried out and house-to-house inquiries are underway and high visibility patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure the local community.

A Home Office post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien, said: "This was a cold blooded, targeted attack on a residential street which has taken away the life of a young man and tonight a family are mourning their tragic loss.

"The people responsible for this attack knew exactly what they were doing and they need to be caught.

"There is no place in Merseyside for firearms, or those who use them and bring fear to our communities. We need members of the public to come forward with information so we can keep our streets safe."

"You may not think that the information you have is significant but it could help us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101.

