Teenager stabbed to death and 19-year-old injured as town centre cordoned off 'as crime scene' in Lancashire

Police found a teenager stabbed in Ormskirk. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another injured in Lancashire as two 19-year-olds were arrested.

Police were called to a disturbance in Railway Road in Ormskirk just after midnight.

They found a 19-year-old who had suffered stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but died later on.

Another 19-year-old has been injured and taken to hospital but his wounds are not thought to be life threatening.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and another man, also 19, from Maghull were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody.

Lancashire Police said: "The arrests relates to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

"A significant area within the town centre has been secured as a crime scene."

Businesses in the area had been told to stay shut, with workers at a B&M saying officers asked them to remain closed until midday.

Shops inside the cordon were closed.

West Lancashire Borough Council tweeted: "Due to a police incident in Ormskirk Town Centre last night, areas on Moor Street and Railway Road have been cordoned off.

"Some market traders have been relocated, but the market is open as usual."

