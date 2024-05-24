Teenager, 16, stabbed to death in west London as police launch investigation

A 16-year-old boy has been fatally stabbed in west London. Picture: Google Street View

By Jenny Medlicott

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in west London.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Bourne Avenue, Hayes at 1:30pm on Friday.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance paramedics attended but the boy, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by trained officers.

Police have since launched an investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Hillingdon, said: "I am so saddened to confirm that another teenager has lost his life to knife crime on our streets.

"There will be a significant policing presence in the area as homicide detectives work to trace whoever is responsible for this terrible incident.

"I urge you to come forward and speak to us immediately if you have information or material that can help us."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage or images that can help our detectives, should call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3832/24 May.