Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing

Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Six teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old girl was reportedly stabbed and left on the side of the road in Hessle, East Yorkshire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenager suffered “life-threatening injuries” and sustained "lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back", police said.

Four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 15 were arrested after the incident on suspicion of murder.

Members of the public rushed to the girl's aid before authorities arrived. She was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Leading the investigation Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: "I understand this incident will rightly cause concerns amongst the community and I would like to offer my assurances that as a part of our initial investigation we have six individuals in custody who are all being questioned by detectives.

"At this time, we do believe the attackers knew the victim and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.

"The girl remains in hospital in critical condition and her family are being supported by officers at this difficult time."

Police have appealed for anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them as soon as possible.

Following the incident, a cordon was been put up around the wooded near Ferriby High Road.

This is a breaking story, more follows…