Temperatures could reach as high as 33C this week after extreme heat warning

20 July 2021, 05:48

People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset yesterday
People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 33C in some places after the Met Office issued its first ever 'extreme' heat warning.

The 33C mark, which is hotter than top European holiday destinations such as Marbella, Mykonos and Tenerife, could be reached between Tuesday and Thursday.

The mercury will remain above 31C (87.8F) during the week, with forecasters suggesting the next few days could be the hottest of the year.

It comes after the Met Office issued its first ever "amber extreme heat warning".

The warning - which is similar to those issued when heavy rain or snow is forecast - covers a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England, and will remain in force until the end of Thursday.

Forecasters have warned people to stay out of the sun during the afternoon, close their curtains to keep living rooms cool, stay out of direct sunlight and drink water.

Public Health England (PHE) also issued a heat-health alert, warning members of the public to take measures to stay cool and look out for vulnerable people.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, said: "We have an amber extreme heat warning in place until Thursday.

"Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C (89.6F), even reaching 33C (91.4F) in isolated spots across southern England, so very warm for many.

"Even the more cooler areas will see temperatures in the twenties while other places could see some thundery showers."

Mr Petagna put the warm weather down to an area of high pressure above the UK.

He added: "I'd say people should stay out of the midday sun, apply sunscreen when outside, be wary of any health issues you may have and make sure to stay hydrated.

"As this heat remains in place, people will be vulnerable to dehydration, fatigue and nausea, so make sure to stay safe on public transport and if you are heading to the beach."

