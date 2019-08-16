Breaking News

Police Officer Killed In Berkshire After Responding To A Reported Burglary

16 August 2019, 12:03 | Updated: 16 August 2019, 12:41

The incident took place near the A4 at 11:30PM
The incident took place near the A4 at 11:30PM. Picture: PA

Ten people - including a 13-year-old boy - have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a police officer was killed in Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that an officer was killed whilst on duty last night.

PC Andrew Harper was responding to a reported burglary in Berkshire. He died after an incident near the A4 between Reading and Newbury at around 11:30PM.

Ten men, one of whom is a 13 year old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are being held in separate police stations across the Thames Valley.

Deputy Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police Jason Hogg said: “Our deepest thoughts at this time are of course with Andrew’s friends and family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

“Our thoughts also extend to all of Andrew’s colleagues within Thames Valley Police."

“As a force we are devastated at the loss of our colleague and will all be supporting each other at this difficult time.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is "deeply shocked and appalled" by PC Harper's death.

"My thoughts are with PC Harper's family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time," he said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel commented that her "thoughts are with the family of PC Andrew Harper".

Jeremy Corbyn has also stated on his Twitter that "for a police officer to be killed doing his duty is appalling. Whoever is responsible must be brought to justice."

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said, “this is a tragic incident, and I would like to reassure the public as well as our officers and staff that we have launched a full and thorough investigation to establish what has happened."

More to follow...

