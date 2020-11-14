Breaking News

10 dead after fire at coronavirus hospital ward in Romania

Ten people have died following a fire at a hospital ward in Romania. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Ten people have died after a major fire broke out at a coronavirus hospital ward in Romania.

Several others are critically injured, say reports, following the fire in the city of Piatra Neamt on Saturday afternoon.

Nine of those killed are reported to be Covid-19 patients, according to an emergency services spokesperson.

Among those injured is a doctor on duty in the intensive care unit who died while trying to save patients.

He is in critical condition with first and second-degree burns covering most of his body, according to hospital manager Lucian Micu.

The blaze rapidly spread through the ward, according to Irina Popa, spokesperson for the local Emergency Situations Inspectorate.

Pictures show burnt out hospital rooms following the blaze. Picture: PA Images

Romania's health minister Nelu Tataru told local reporters the fire was "most likely triggered by a short circuit".

Images from the scene show burnt out hospital rooms and several fire engines and crew tackling the last of the blaze.

Patients are being transferred to a nearby hospital while the building is made safe.

An official investigation has been launched to discover the cause of the fire.