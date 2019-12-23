Ten-year-old girl in critical condition after she was hit by ambulance

The girl was hit by an East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle on Low Wood Road on Sunday. Picture: PA

A ten-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was hit by an ambulance in Nottingham.

The schoolgirl was involved in the crash on Sunday evening in Bulwell and remains in hospital.

Shocking photos taken at the scene showed the ambulance on the busy main road with a smashed windscreen.

East Midlands Ambulance Service deputy director of operations, Dave Williams, said one of the service’s ambulances was involved in a collision while responding to a 999 call at about 6.30 pm in Bulwell on Sunday.

He added: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.

“The police are now carrying out an investigation into what happened and it is, therefore, inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

A Nottinghamshire Police statement added: “Detectives investigating the collision in Bulwell earlier this evening have confirmed that the pedestrian involved in the collision is a ten-year-old girl.

“The girl remains in a critical condition in hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her injuries. The girl’s family have asked for privacy at this time.”