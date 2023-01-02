Tennis great Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

By Chris Samuel

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The 66-year-old previously had treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010.

The former world number one said: "This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favourable outcome.

"It's going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got."

Ms Navratilova who won 18 major singles titles in a glittering playing career was due to travel to Australian Open later this month to work as a TV pundit, but will make occasional remote appearances instead.

A statement from her representative described the prognosis as "good".

It said: "Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer. The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month.

“The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment.

"Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn't go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer."

The statement said doctors discovered a "suspicious form" in her breast when the Ms Navratilova was undergoing tests on her throat and that it was also diagnosed as cancer, but was "completely unrelated" to the throat cancer.

"Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won't be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom."

Ms Navratilova, one of the game's first openly gay players, underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer back in 2010 and since then has been cancer-free.