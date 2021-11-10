Terminally ill man arrested by six officers after ‘mooning’ speed camera

The 55-year-old was arrested by officers. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

A terminally-ill man who ‘moonied a speed camera’ because it was on his bucket list was later arrested by six police officers in his back garden.

Darrell Meekcom, who has multiple system atrophy and Parkinson's, was arrested after he mooned at a speed camera in last week.

The 55-year-old said baring his bottom at a speed camera was on his bucket list.

However following the incident, six police arrived at his address to arrest him for indecent exposure. He brought down to the floor in his garden by officers who restrained him.

In case you missed it - here is some shocking footage of a man being arrested in Kidderminster last week after he mooned at a speed camera. Posted by The Kidderminster Shuttle on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

@WestMerciaPCC This is the police bundling on terminally ill Darrell Meekcom who committed the heinous, terrifying crime of ... mooning at a speed camera, something we all feel like doing. You must have no crime there if you can spare 5 officers to do this. pic.twitter.com/xY7yO54q7a — James Burnett (@JamesBurnetts) November 10, 2021

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said following the incident: "Around 1pm on Friday 5 November officers received a report of indecent exposure on Stourbridge Road.

"Officers attended and after a search of the area, located a person of interest in Coley Close.

"A 55-year-old man from Kidderminster was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and released on bail."