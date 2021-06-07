Terrifying moment man dressed as delivery driver brandishes shotgun outside London home

By Patrick Grafton-Green

This is the terrifying moment a man dressed as a delivery driver brandished a shotgun at another man as he opened his front door in London.

Vicente Forde arrived at a house at 9.30am on Monday, July 13, wearing a hi-vis jacket and holding an empty Amazon cardboard box.

He knocked on the door of the address in Crystal Palace Road, East Dulwich, and waited.

Police said when he heard the door opening, he put the package down and pulled out a shotgun that he had hidden inside his jacket, aiming it towards the door.

Forde was wearing a hi-vis jacket and holding an empty Amazon cardboard box. Picture: Met Police

The victim, who was at home with his young daughter and was on the phone to a friend at the time, grabbed hold of the gun.

Footage shows a furious struggle outside as Forde tried to prise it back off him.

The victim says Forde shouted at him to let go of the gun, threatened to stab him, kicked and punched him, before managing to get the weapon back from him and throw it under a nearby car.

The victim and Forde struggle outside the home. Picture: Met Police

A number of members of the public, including some men who were doing building work nearby, rushed to help the victim and restrained Forde.

Police detained Forde shortly afterwards.

The firearm was seized and found to be working and loaded with two live cartridges.

Forde shouted at the victim to let go of the gun, threatened to stab him, and kicked and punched him,. Picture: Met Police

Forde, 32, was arrested and taken into custody, while the victim was taken to a south London hospital for treatment for bruising and a broken nose.

Forde was later charged and remanded.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Croydon Crown Court on Monday.

Vicente Forde will be sentenced at the end go July. Picture: Met Police

At an early hearing, he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Forde, of Gavestone Road, Greenwich, will be sentenced on Thursday, July 29.

The seized shotgun was found to be working and loaded with two live cartridges. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Imran Hansraj, of the Met Police, said: "The victim had no idea what was about to unfold when he saw what he thought was a delivery man bringing a parcel to his address. He had been home with his young daughter and was going about his business as usual when he was thrust into an incredibly frightening ordeal in which he fought for his life.

"His life was turned upside down in a split second by Forde's actions, which were wicked and cowardly in the extreme. He was disguised and armed with a lethal weapon but the victim displayed incredibly bravery to disarm him. He was lucky that a number of members of the public took heed of his cries for help and came to his aid. They too deserve enormous recognition."