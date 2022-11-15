Over 275,000 people join online queue for Tesco Christmas delivery slot as booking service goes live

15 November 2022, 07:39 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 07:46

Tesco customers said there was a queue of over 270,000 people this morning waiting for a Christmas booking slot
Tesco customers said there was a queue of over 270,000 people this morning waiting for a Christmas booking slot. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Tesco customers have flooded to the supermarket's website as Christmas home delivery booking slots finally went live, with a queue of over 275,000 people at 6am sparking complaints from customers.

Delivery Saver customers were told they could book a slot from 6am on November 15, but some complained that the queue was opened before the advertised time.

One customer posted a picture showing he was over 275,000th in the queue and wrote: "Seriously Tesco this is twice I’ve now been kicked out of the app and put to back of the queue. What exactly am I paying for with the delivery saver?"

Another person who was knocked back to over 166,000th in the queue wrote: "Joint the Tesco App queue; been up since 5:40 on the app… progressing well then suddenly I’m waaay back. Not fair. Tesco please help."

Posting on Twitter, one customer said: "I logged on at 5.59 (am) to get ready only to find over 135,000 in the queue already."

By 6.13am, users were posting screenshots that showed the queue was up to 180,000 people.

Others complained they spent time waiting in the queue only to be kicked out: "Hey @Tesco just sat for half an hour in your xmas queue and as soon as I reached the front of the queue I got kicked out and now the wait is an hour."

Another said: "I was 38,000 in the queue and the app 'refreshed' itself and now I'm number 178,000. You're having a laugh."

Tesco delivery saver customers were supposed to be able to book their Christmas delivery slots from 6am today.

Those without an eligible delivery saver pass will have to wait until 6am on 22 November.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A farmer has blamed the egg shortages on supermarkets

Egg shortages in supermarkets as shops warn of rationing - with farmer blaming supermarkets for not paying enough

Licypriya Kangujam confronted Zac Goldsmith at Cop27

Zac Goldsmith brands XR 'bullies' in row over 11-year-old activist confronting him at Cop27

Rebekah Vardy (right) has claimed she was framed in the Wagatha Christie scandal

I was framed in Wagatha Christie case and Coleen stories are still being leaked, claims Rebekah Vardy

Population growth is largely driven by just a few countries

World population hits 8 billion, with Asia and sub-Saharan Africa seeing rapid growth

Exclusive
Kerry Jones says she sleeps with a sledgehammer because she is afraid of cross-Channel migrants

'I sleep with a sledgehammer next to my bed after a migrant tried to break into my garden'

Sue Baker has died aged 67

Tributes paid to Sue Baker, trailblazing former Top Gear presenter who died aged 67 of motor neurone disease

The torching of the remembrance wreaths has been condemned as an act of 'mindless vandalism'

'Mindless vandalism': Remembrance wreaths destroyed in arson attack on war memorial

Killer David Norris was slashed in the face in an attack in prison, it is reported

Stephen Lawrence’s racist murderer David Norris scarred for life after prison attack

Rishi Sunak spoke out over Putin's lack of attendance at the G20

'Get out of Ukraine now and end this barbaric war:' Rishi Sunak confronts Russian foreign minister Lavrov at G20

Rishi Sunak has said pensioners are "at the forefront of my mind"

Pensioners to escape brutal spending cuts as Sunak set to raise living wage in boost for poorest

Matt Hancock faced his sixth trial

Matt Hancock struggles in sixth Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celeb as he faces snakes and critters in underground pit

Charles said the aim of the increase was to "ensure continued efficiency of public business"

King Charles snubs Andrew and Harry as he asks for Princess Anne and Prince Edward to become stand-ins

A man found the cheque at the train station

Man who found lost Haribo cheque for £4m rewarded with just six bags of sweets

ITV I'm A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas is unnaware co-star Jonnie Irwin is terminally ill

I'm A Celeb’s Scarlette Douglas ‘has no idea’ her co-star Jonnie Irwin has terminal cancer, as ITV bosses withhold news

The Ice Wharf in Camden where the incidents allegedly happened

Met officer allegedly told colleague: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’

Robert Massey pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Forrest

Man who walked free from court after assaulting girlfriend kills her weeks later in brutal attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police still hunting for woman in bright pink trousers spotted leaving 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office
Britain’s top A&E doctor has warned the NHS is “really going backwards”

Emergency departments 'running on fumes' as Britain’s top A&E doctor warns the NHS is ‘going backwards’
Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock will be buried alive on tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity as odd's revealed on him becoming the King of the Jungle
Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector

Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Man who 'drunkenly stole a digger and smashed it into a house and two cars before ordering McDonalds' appears in court
Riley will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on December 19.

Serving Lancashire PC charged with attempted murder at Manchester Premier Inn

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met face-to-face for the first time at the G20 summit

Joe Biden says US and China have 'responsibility to manage our differences' as he meets Xi Jinping
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised Manchester United on Monday

Manchester United 'to take legal advice' before replying to incendiary Cristiano Ronaldo claims
Jeremy Hunt is set to make his Autumn Statement later this week

Autumn Budget 2022: When is it and what it means for you

Iain Duncan Smith said he feared for his wife (right)

Iain Duncan Smith 'feared for wife' after traffic cone was slammed on his head at Tory conference, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

Broker digs at Jeremy Hunt

Broker delivers harsh dig to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday's autumn statement

Sangita schools caller

Sangita Myska schools caller who brands migrants 'criminals'

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

founder of menovest

Nick Ferrari slams Met terror chief for wearing 'menopause vest', as creator defends him

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

Nick Ferrari takes aim at top cop wearing menopause vest

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit