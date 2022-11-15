Over 275,000 people join online queue for Tesco Christmas delivery slot as booking service goes live

Tesco customers said there was a queue of over 270,000 people this morning waiting for a Christmas booking slot. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Tesco customers have flooded to the supermarket's website as Christmas home delivery booking slots finally went live, with a queue of over 275,000 people at 6am sparking complaints from customers.

Delivery Saver customers were told they could book a slot from 6am on November 15, but some complained that the queue was opened before the advertised time.

One customer posted a picture showing he was over 275,000th in the queue and wrote: "Seriously Tesco this is twice I’ve now been kicked out of the app and put to back of the queue. What exactly am I paying for with the delivery saver?"

Another person who was knocked back to over 166,000th in the queue wrote: "Joint the Tesco App queue; been up since 5:40 on the app… progressing well then suddenly I’m waaay back. Not fair. Tesco please help."

Joint the Tesco App queue; been up since 5:40 on the app… progressing well then suddenly I’m waaay back. Not fair @Tesco please help pic.twitter.com/K31RAap6wK — Lucy Merrett (@lucys_got_flair) November 15, 2022

Posting on Twitter, one customer said: "I logged on at 5.59 (am) to get ready only to find over 135,000 in the queue already."

Seriously @Tesco this is twice I’ve now been kicked out of the app and put to back of the queue. What exactly am I paying for with the delivery saver 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/VMeRlNa2Mq — Susan Grierson (@SusanGrierson3) November 15, 2022

By 6.13am, users were posting screenshots that showed the queue was up to 180,000 people.

Others complained they spent time waiting in the queue only to be kicked out: "Hey @Tesco just sat for half an hour in your xmas queue and as soon as I reached the front of the queue I got kicked out and now the wait is an hour."

@Tesco been in queue since 6am for Christmas slot, nearly 2 hrs later and just keep getting error messages! Very frustrating pic.twitter.com/lHjxXRixfA — Emma Holmes (@EmmaJKnight) November 15, 2022

Another said: "I was 38,000 in the queue and the app 'refreshed' itself and now I'm number 178,000. You're having a laugh."

Tesco delivery saver customers were supposed to be able to book their Christmas delivery slots from 6am today.

Those without an eligible delivery saver pass will have to wait until 6am on 22 November.