Tesco launches first ever 'reverse supermarket' as food banks face challenging winter

The store is located on Poland Street in the West End of London and will opens day, running till the 27th. Picture: Twitter @FareShareUK / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Tesco has launched its first ever "reverse supermarket" as the need for food banks continues to rise.

Working in partnership with FareShare and the Trussell Trust, the supermarket giant is giving food support to over 1.2million people this winter through its "The Give Back Express" shop.

The new initiative invites customers to purchase and donate the 25 goods and essential items are most in need as identified by both charities.

This includes tea, toiletries, tinned food, tea and toiletries, and pre-packaged donation bags.

Customers need only pay for the products they choose, and Tesco will match the value of the donations bought to further increase the amount charities receive.

The items on offer start from as little as 40p, encouraging shoppers can get involved whatever their budget.

Join us at The Give Back Express! 🛒🎄



This weekend, @Tesco, @TrussellTrust & FareShare are hosting a reverse supermarket where shoppers are invited to make a donation to help us continue getting vital food supplies to people this winter.



Read more: https://t.co/PCPtfqRhhk pic.twitter.com/gSy77bN5Eh — FareShare (@FareShareUK) November 25, 2022

FareShare has forecasted that the scheme will result in over 13,000 tonnes of food being redistributed to people in need this winter.

The Trussell Trust reported that this year 320,000 people made use of a food bank for the first time between April to September and the need for them is continues to increase.

Speaking about the scheme, Ken Murphy, Tesco Group Chief Executive, said: “This winter will be increasingly challenging for many people facing food uncertainty, and food banks and frontline charities need our help more than ever before.

"We have been working with FareShare and the Trussell Trust for 10 years and during this time, our generous customers have helped donate over 100 million meals to communities across the UK, with Tesco topping up donations by 20%.

🧵 Today our wonderful partners @Tesco launched The Give Back Express, a pop-up ‘reverse supermarket’ where customers buy the items most needed by food banks but leave with nothing as everything is donated! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OxDI5czHy9 — The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) November 25, 2022

"Whether it’s at the Give Back Express; in your local store through our annual Food Collection; or via your Clubcard points online, even the smallest donation can make a real difference and help to spread a little more Christmas joy this year.”

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell, added: “The cost of living crisis is driving millions of people into food insecurity.

"At a time when food prices and energy bills are rising, the demand for food from FareShare has skyrocketed with 75% of our charities telling us they need access to more food.

"What we are also hearing from the charities we support is that this situation will only worsen, and they are worried they may not be able to meet the extra demand this winter.

“As we prepare for a challenging winter, The Give Back Express will help us to raise awareness around the work we are doing across the UK to provide food to people facing economic hardship and enable us to show shoppers how they can support us with vital donations via our partner Tesco.”