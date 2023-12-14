Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix because it ‘may contain moths’

A Tesco Christma stuffing has been recalled because it contains moths. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tesco has issued a recall for one of its Christmas stuffing products because it might have moths in it.

The supermarket issued a recall for Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130g with the best before end date of September 2024.

"We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption," the official recall notice said.

Wednesday 13 December - Tesco recalls Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix because of the possible presence of moths #FoodAlert https://t.co/FrP2uz8ESb pic.twitter.com/focl9Hi0rm — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 13, 2023

Anyone who has bought the stuffing should “not consume this product” the Food Standards Agency warned.

Customers are being told to return the item to shops for a refund. No receipt is required. The product has been removed from shelves.

"Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused," the statement added.