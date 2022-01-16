Texas synagogue hostage taker demanding scientist's release dies after 'loud bang'

16 January 2022, 08:08 | Updated: 16 January 2022, 08:12

SWAT team members deployed to the synagogue, where a hostage-taker died
SWAT team members deployed to the synagogue, where a hostage-taker died. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A hostage-taker has been shot dead after he held people at a Texas synagogue and demanded the release of Pakistani scientist jailed for trying to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All four of the hostages he held in Colleyville – about 30 miles north-west of Dallas – were safe and not harmed.

One person was released during the 12-hour stand off with responders and three others were rescued as authorities went in to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

A loud bang and possible gunfire was heard coming from the building. It was not yet confirmed how the suspect died.

He was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a neuroscientist from Pakistan who is suspected of having ties to Al Qaida.

Siddiqui was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. She is in federal prison in Texas.

The hostage-taker said he wanted to speak with her, officials said.

Matt DeSarno, the FBI special agent in charge, said there was no immediate sign that the hostage-taker had links to a wider plan, but the investigation will have a "global reach".

Texas governor Greg Abbott said tweeted: "Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson is to unveil policies and make sackings in a bid to save his job

'Save Big Dog': Boris 'to launch blitz of sackings and populist policies' to keep job

Djokovic has lost his court case

'Extremely disappointed' Djokovic to be booted out of Australia after losing visa case

All 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book a Covid booster jab from Monday

All 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book a Covid booster jab from Monday

Carries Johnson has apologised for a 'momentary lapse in judgment' after breaching social distancing guidelines

PM's wife regrets 'lapse of judgement' after partying with pals during lockdown

The Duke of Sussex has filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office

Prince Harry files claim after Govt reject his offer to pay for UK police protection

Protesters gathered in mass to protest about the Government's police, crime and sentencing bill

'Kill the Bill' protest: Boris Johnson accused of 'turning UK into authoritarian state'

Ukrainian soldiers are braced for a conflict with Russia

Russia accused of plotting 'false flag' attacks and framing Ukraine for pretext to invasion
Prince Andrew categorically denies the accusations against him

Andrew lawyers want to quiz accuser over 'false memory' as duke stripped of titles

Starmer has fired another broadside at the PM and the Tories

Broken Boris 'too busy defending his rule breaking' says Starmer as PM fights for job

White gaseous clouds rising from the Hunga Ha'apai eruption

Tonga: Rush to safety after undersea volcano eruption triggers tsunami warning

Ghislaine Maxwell is due to be sentenced in June

Ghislaine Maxwell gets sentencing date despite juror's sex abuse revelations

Boris Johnson has reportedly launched "Operation Save Big Dog"

Boris 'launches Operation Save Big Dog and will scrap Plan B' as he bids to stay in No10

Police enforcing Covid rules in 2021.

London woman fined £12k for hosting birthday bash day after No10 partied

Virginia Giuffre's lawyers are seeking testimony from two people - including the Duke of York's former equerry.

Virginia Giuffre seeks testimony from Prince Andrew's former assistant

No10 staff have been accused of holding "wine-time Fridays" throughout the covid pandemic.

When were they not partying? No10 accused of holding 'wine-time Fridays' throughout Covid

A vigil was attended by hundreds in Belfast on Friday in memory of Ashling Murphy.

'Watershed moment': Hundreds attend vigils in memory of 'beautiful' teacher Ashling Murphy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benjamin Netanyahu

Former Israeli PM Netanyahu ‘negotiating plea deal in corruption case’
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against Covid-19 sits near landscaping decorated with the logos for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on a pedestrian shopping street in Beijing

Beijing reports first local Omicron case ahead of Winter Olympics
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker and his wife, country music singer Sara Evans, arrive at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2011

Former quarterback married to singer Sara Evans charged with domestic violence
Authorities escort a hostage out of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas

Hostages released after stand-off at synagogue in Texas

An undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga

Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption

Law enforcement officials gather at a local school near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue

Ranting man demands scientist’s release while taking hostages at Texas synagogue
Obit Italy Cerruti

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies aged 91

Prince

Final valuation of Prince’s estate agreed at 156.4 million dollars
Tonga tsunami

Tsunami waves crash across shore as undersea volcano erupts near Tonga
A Tsunami warning has been issued for the West Coast of the United States

Tsunami warning issued for USA after underwater volcano erupts in Tonga

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle fumes at 'sinister' and 'heavily politicised' Djokovic ruling

Andrew Castle fumes at 'sinister' and 'heavily politicised' Djokovic ruling
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

'Get those letters in': David Lammy urges Tory MPs to 'force' Boris Johnson out

'Get those letters in': David Lammy urges Tory MPs to 'force' Boris Johnson out
I abhor the Covid parties but will stay loyal to Boris, Tory MP says

I abhor the Covid parties but will stay loyal to Boris, Tory MP says
Fabricant: Boris Johnson should stay 'for good' despite partygate

Fabricant: Boris Johnson should stay 'for good' despite partygate
Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied
James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police