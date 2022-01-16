Texas synagogue hostage taker demanding scientist's release dies after 'loud bang'

SWAT team members deployed to the synagogue, where a hostage-taker died. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A hostage-taker has been shot dead after he held people at a Texas synagogue and demanded the release of Pakistani scientist jailed for trying to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All four of the hostages he held in Colleyville – about 30 miles north-west of Dallas – were safe and not harmed.

One person was released during the 12-hour stand off with responders and three others were rescued as authorities went in to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

A loud bang and possible gunfire was heard coming from the building. It was not yet confirmed how the suspect died.

He was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a neuroscientist from Pakistan who is suspected of having ties to Al Qaida.

Siddiqui was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. She is in federal prison in Texas.

The hostage-taker said he wanted to speak with her, officials said.

Matt DeSarno, the FBI special agent in charge, said there was no immediate sign that the hostage-taker had links to a wider plan, but the investigation will have a "global reach".

Texas governor Greg Abbott said tweeted: "Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe."