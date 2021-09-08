TfL issues warning over razors hidden behind anti-vax propaganda posters

TfL has warned staff over Covid propaganda posters with razors hidden behind them. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

London's public transport workers have been warned about concealed razor blades attached to anti-vax posters.

The dangerous tactic appears designed to injure and deter people from removing them.

TfL said it had seen reports about other networks discovering the propaganda and discovering blades attached to the back – with one person being injured.

None have been detected throughout TfL's services but, as a precaution, staff have been instructed to remove them "safely".

The posters display false claims about Covid and vaccines, and, besides public transport, have been seen stuck to buildings.

A TfL spokesperson said: "We act urgently to remove unauthorised materials from our network, such as posters, including those relating to the pandemic.

"The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount and we have issued guidance to our staff on how to remove them safely after reports of instances outside of our network of razor blades being attached to the back of such materials.

"None have been detected on our network and there have been very few instances of unauthorised adverts and materials relating to the pandemic."

The Guardian reported that Mick Lynch, the RMT union’s general secretary, said: "Any anti-vax conspiracy theorist resorting to this disgusting practice of lacing their propaganda with razor blades needs to know that they will face criminal prosecution and the highest possible sentences.

"As far as RMT is concerned, they should be locked up for a long time. We would expect the police and the courts to take the hardest possible line."