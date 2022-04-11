'Thank you Britain!' Ukrainians celebrate after destroying Russian drone with UK missile

11 April 2022, 15:22 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 15:37

Ukrainian soldiers cheered after they used a British-made missile to shoot down a Russian drone
Ukrainian soldiers cheered after they used a British-made missile to shoot down a Russian drone. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Ukrainian soldiers were spotted cheering in celebration after they used a British-made missile to shoot down a Russian drone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a viral video, Ukrainian troops can be seen using the UK-made Starstreak missile, which is laser-guided and travels at more than three times the speed of sound, to target a Russian Orion drone.

After successfully hitting the drone the soldiers cheer in celebration with one swearing at the wreckage with his middle finger whilst another said: "There's contact, we destroyed the sh**".

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, the troops make up part of the Ukrainian 95th Air Assault Brigade, with the video being captured on Saturday.

Yuriy Kochevenko, the solider who shared the video, said: "Successful combat use of Starstreak man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS) in the Ukrainian-Russian war. 

"Air defence destroyed the Russian UAV Orlan. This is the greeting of Ukrainian paratroopers to Boris Johnson. 

"Thank you Britain. We use the support of allies effectively, send more of it. For our freedom and yours!"

Read more: Ukraine visa scheme isn't a 'shambles' - Priti Patel is on the case, says George Eustice

It comes as President Zelenskyy said Russia is concentrating tens of thousands of soldiers for its next offensive in eastern Ukraine.

During a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday Boris Johnson set out new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, in addition to the £100 million worth of high-grade military equipment already agreed.

It will include more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, another 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.

The Prime Minister also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional £385m in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking the UK total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.

Praising the UK's support today, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces added: "In Kharkiv region, the air defense unit of a separate airborne assault brigade with British-made MANPADS 'Starstreak' successfully destroyed another Russian UAV 'Orlan-10'."

Read more: 'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

It comes after the Russian military claimed it has destroyed a shipment of air defence missile systems provided to Ukraine by the West.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said the military used sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy four S-300 air defence missile launchers on the southern outskirts of the city of Dnipro. He said about 25 Ukrainian troops were also hit by the strike on Sunday.

Maj Gen Konashenkov said in a statement on Monday that Ukraine had received the air defence systems from a European country that he did not name. His claim could not be independently verified.

Today the UK expressed fears that Vladimir Putin's forces could use white phosphorus (WP) munitions in the bombardment of the besieged Ukrainian port Mariupol.

A British defence intelligence assessment said WP had already been used by Russia in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Read more: Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

White phosphorus is used for illumination at night or to create a smokescreen, but when it is deployed as a weapon it causes horrific burns.

The intelligence assessment published by the Ministry of Defence on Monday said: "Russian forces' prior use of phosphorus munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies."

The MoD said Russian forces had continued shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv's troops had repulsed "several assaults".

"Russia's continued reliance on unguided bombs decreases their ability to discriminate when targeting and conducting strikes while greatly increasing the risk of further civilian casualties," the department warned.

Read more: Putin might resort to 'phosphorus bombs' in effort to seize Mariupol, UK warns

Mr Zelensky used his nightly address to warn Ukrainians to brace for a Russian onslaught in the country's east.

"Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state," he said.

"They can use even more missiles against us, even more air bombs. But we are preparing for their actions.

"We will respond. We will be even more active in providing Ukraine with weapons."

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan found guilty of sexually assaulting boy, 15

How to get free supermarket vouchers for Easter

How to get £50 food vouchers over school Easter holidays

'Lone wolf' terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been found guilty of murdering Sir David Amess

'Fanatical terrorist' found guilty of frenzied knife murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

Travellers face petrol shortages, congestion and huge queues at airports across the country

Hours-long waits and a third of petrol stations with no fuel as UK faces more travel mayhem
Boris Johnson is said to have 'full confidence' in the Chancellor amid the fallout over his wife's tax status

PM has 'full confidence' in Sunak as Chancellor refers himself to sleaze watchdog

Drivers have been struggling to fill up their tanks after climate change protests

Misery at the pumps as eco-mob’s fuel stunt causes massive queues at petrol stations

The NHS Confederation wants a return to mask use

NHS chiefs call for return of masks and limits on indoor mixing

The UK has warned white phosphorus (left) could be used to attack besieged Mariupol

Putin might resort to 'phosphorus bombs' in effort to seize Mariupol, UK warns

People across the UK face soaring energy bills

Big Power Switch Off - what is it and when is the next one?

The wedding celebrations included a wedding brunch

Inside Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's £2.7m lavish star-studded Florida wedding

Footage has emerged of people screaming in apartments in Shanghai. The city has been under lockdown since March 28

Shanghai residents scream as they are trapped in apartments in 'zero covid' lockdown

George Eustice defended Priti Patel when grilled by Nick Ferrari

Ukraine visa scheme isn't a 'shambles' - Priti Patel is on the case, says George Eustice

Macron will go head-to-head with far-right Le Pen for French presidency

Macron vows to 'block off the far-Right' in French presidential battle with Le Pen

Drivers are being told to travel at night to avoid the worst of the Bank Holiday traffic

Drive at night to avoid bank holiday travel chaos, Easter holidaymakers warned

The Queen has opened up about her experience with Covid

Queen admits feeling 'tired and exhausted' after frightening Covid battle

Rishi Sunak has written to Boris Johnson over his ministerial declarations

Sunak fights for job after referring himself to sleaze watchdog over wife's tax affairs

Israel Palestinians

Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian ‘firebomber’

France Presidential Election

Macron and Le Pen begin duel to become French president

Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany may have to destroy millions of out-of-date Covid shots
Pakistan Politics

Pakistani parliament elects opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as PM
Virus Outbreak China

Chinese city of Guangzhou shuts schools in battle with Covid surge
Indonesia Student Protests

Indonesian students protest rumoured delay of 2024 election

South Korea Ukraine

Zelensky urges South Korea to provide arms to fight Russia

France Presidential Election

Macron and far-right rival Le Pen set for run-off in French election
Volodymyr Zelensky gestures while seated

Volodymyr Zelensky says next few days of war are crucial

Emmanuel Macron will face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the presidential election

Emmanuel Macron will go head-to-head with Marine Le Pen in run-off for presidency

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty
Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs

Wes Streeting blasts Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid over tax affairs
'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban

'I can't feel positive emotions': NHS conversion therapy survivor begs govt for full ban
'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

