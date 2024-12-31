'The Bible said laughter is good for the soul': Influencer defends faking her own kidnapping for 'social media kudos'

Influencer Victoria Rose, who goes under the username Whoa Vicky, admitted the plot in a series of now-deleted tweets. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Instagram model has admitted to faking her own kidnapping - admitting she was simply 'bored' and did it 'for fun.'

Influencer Victoria Rose, who goes under the username Whoa Vicky, admitted the plot in a series of now-deleted tweets.

The posts, allegedly from her captors, suggested the social media star, who has over 3.7million followers on Instagram alone, had been kidnapped in Nigeria.

One of the tweets read: 'I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1million for her release.'

The model admitted the fake kidnap plot on an Instagram Live stream on Sunday, explaining the entire story had been a lie.

"We kind of got carried away with the joke, you know, we just like to have fun and joke," she said during the Instagram Live stream.

"I don't drink or go to the club, so this is how I find my entertainment," she admitted.

"You know, it's probably not the best way to do it. I'd probably be like reading the Bible or something like that."

She added: "sometimes, you want to have a little fun."

"The Bible said laughter is good for the soul. So I'd be wanting to laugh, and this is how I find that funny,' she said in defence of the bizarre act."

Just hours after the alleged kidnap, the influencer posted a series of photos and videos to instagram, featuring a man that many followers joked was her kidnapper.

Yesterday, Victoria posted a photo with a man with the location tagged to Lagos, Nigeria, the same location her socials had previously claimed she was kidnapped.

The posts triggered a flood of comments from social media users - many of whom mocked her for faking her own kidnapping.

"Lying about being kidnapped for this? Ok," one user commented.

"We kind of got carried away with the joke, you know, we just like to have fun and joke," she said during the Instagram Live stream. Picture: Victoria Rose

"Is this your kidnapper?" wrote another.

"I thought she was ki- ya know what.. unfollow," declared a third.

"Lying about being kidnapped is some nasty work!!" agreed someone else.