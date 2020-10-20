'The Big Breakfast' mansion goes on sale for £5.75m

The house has been listed for £5.75m. Picture: Rightmove

The east London mansion where hit 90s tv show The big breakfast was filmed has been put up for sale for £5.75 million.

The six bedroom house was the venue for the madcap morning show, which launched the careers of famous hosts including Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin.

Other presenters included Mark Lamarr, Keith Chegwin, Kelly Brook and Denise van Outen and the show featured puppets Zig and Zag.

The show was a ratings hit for Channel 4 after launching in 1992, pulling in two million viewers.

In 2003, the house sold for £800,000 after the breakfast show ended in 2002 and the property was sold.

However, later that same year a fire ripped through the canal-side house causing £400,000 of damage.

But since having repair work done and a full makeover, the property, is back on the market.

The house has been listed with an estate agents. Picture: Rightmove

The property is described as a detached six-bedroom house. Picture: Rightmove

It has half an acre of land. Picture: Rightmove

The house also boasts a swimming pool. Picture: Rightmove

Photos online show the huge country house for sale at just under £6million.

The property is spread over three floors with a swimming pool ad half an acre of land.

One of the mansion's bathrooms was used to interview celebrities, with one of the six bedrooms advertised being used to host a segment called On The Bed, featuring Paula Yates interviewing celebrities.

And a large workshop pictured is situated close to where Johnny Vaughan hosted a segment called From Me Shed, Son.

Johnny Vaughn and Liza Tarbuck were two of the Big Breakfast presenters. Picture: PA

The show featured puppets Zig and Zag. Picture: PA

In August, Channel 4 announced it was bringing back The Big Breakfast with British comedian Mo Gilligan as host.

The Big Breakfast was devised by Bob Geldof, with presenters including Zoe Ball.