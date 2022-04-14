The Global Awards 2022: Ed Sheeran scoops three awards as full list of winners revealed

14 April 2022, 07:04 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 08:13

The Global Awards have been announced
The Global Awards have been announced. Picture: Global

The winners of The Global Awards 2022 have been revealed today, with Ed Sheeran picking up THREE awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment. Global today revealed the 2022 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

With his fourth solo album, ‘=’, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.

Also celebrating wins are Anne-Marie, who was named Best Female, Dave who was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B and Sam Fender who won Best Indie. Coldplay were honoured with the Best Group prize.

Ed Sheeran won three awards
Ed Sheeran won three awards. Picture: Global

Mimi Webb was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Joel Corry, Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of her breakthrough success.

Mimi Webb was named Rising Star
Mimi Webb was named Rising Star. Picture: Global

John Williams was awarded Best Classical Artist while Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s chart-topping My Therapist Ghosted Me was named Best Podcast.

John Williams was awarded Best Classical Artist
John Williams was awarded Best Classical Artist. Picture: Global

American artist Lil Nas X, whose debut album, ‘Montero’, arrived last September and who recently teased new music on Twitter, was given a special award for creativity.

Anne-Marie was named Best Female
Anne-Marie was named Best Female. Picture: Global

Justin Bieber was named Best Pop, Elton John was celebrated in the Mass Appeal category, and Diplo was crowned Best Dance Act.

Dave won Best Hip Hop or R&B
Dave won Best Hip Hop or R&B. Picture: Global

Commenting on his triple Global Award win, Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Best Male Award, this is really cool, thank you Global for all the support, thank you Ashley it’s been a long journey and thank you from day one for being so supportive.

"And then also Best British Act, I’m very honoured to be part of the British music industry, it’s a very incredible landscape to be part of at the moment, and it has been for the last ten years, but it's very, very exciting at the moment.

"Lots of new and up and coming acts that are very exciting as well. And Most Played for ‘Bad Habits’, thanks to my radio team, and Global for smashing it and to the listeners at home who haven’t complained about it yet!”

Best Group

  • Biffy Clyro
  • Bts
  • Coldplay – winner
  • D-block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • Jonas Brothers

Best Male

  • Aitch
  • Arrdee
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran – winner
  • Joel Corry
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd
  • Years & Years

Best Female

  • Adele
  • Anne-Marie – winner
  • Becky Hill
  • Doja Cat
  • Mimi Webb
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Raye

Best Podcast

  • How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
  • My Therapist Ghosted Me – winner
  • Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
  • Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
  • The High Performance Podcast

Best British Act

  • Adele
  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Coldplay
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran – winner
  • Ksi
  • Sam Fender
  • Years & Years

Best Classical Artist

  • Freddie De Tommaso
  • Isata Kanneh-mason
  • John Williams – winner
  • Nicola Benedetti
  • Sheku Kanneh-mason

Best Hip Hop Or R&b

  • Central Cee
  • Dave – winner
  • Doja Cat
  • Russ Millions
  • Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

  • Biffy Clyro
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Foo Fighters
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Sam Fender – winner
  • Stereophonics
  • Wolf Alice

Best Pop

  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Justin Bieber – winner
  • Joel Corry
  • Mimi Webb
  • The Weeknd
  • Years & Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

  • Adele
  • Anne-marie
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John – winner

Best Dance Act

  • Diplo – winner
  • James Hype
  • Jodie Harsh
  • Kah-lo
  • Mk

Rising Star

  • A1 X J1
  • Arrdee
  • Becky Hill
  • Mimi Webb – winner
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate Mcrae
  • Tom Grennan

Special Award for Creativity

  • Lil Nas X

