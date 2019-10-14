The Dramatic Moment The Copycat Terrorist Was Arrested Outside Parliament

This is the dramatic moment copycat terrorist Salih Khater was arrested outside Parliament.

A terrorist who tried to kill "as many people as possible" when he ploughed into cyclists and police officers outside the Houses of Parliament has been jailed for life.

Salih Khater, aged 30, crashed his Ford Fiesta into people who'd stopped at a red light in Parliament Square on August 14 last year.

He then drove down a security lane and collided with barriers as two police officers jumped out of the way.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I am pleased at today’s sentence and that an extremely dangerous individual will be behind bars for a considerable time.

"This was a man who used his car as a weapon to attempt to kill as many people as possible spreading fear and terror. It was our view that this attack was carried out with a terrorist purpose and the sentence confirms this."