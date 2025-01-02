The Osmonds star Wayne Osmond dies aged 73 as tributes pour in for singer

2 January 2025, 19:20 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 20:00

Wayne Osmond at an Osmonds concert at Wembley Arena, London - 30 May 2008
Wayne Osmond at an Osmonds concert at Wembley Arena, London - 30 May 2008. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Osmonds legend Wayne Osmond has died aged 73 as tributes pour in for the singer.

The singer, who was a member of the legendary family music group The Osmonds, has died aged 73.

Mr Osmond died peacefully on New Year's Day, his family confirmed in a statement.

"Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children," a family spokesman said in a statement to multiple US outlets on Thursday.

The Osmond Brothers (left to right), Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Donny as they perform on their first TV special, "The Osmond Brothers Show" to be telecast March 28, 1971.
The Osmond Brothers (left to right), Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Donny as they perform on their first TV special, "The Osmond Brothers Show" to be telecast March 28, 1971. Picture: Getty

"His legacy of faith, music, love and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world.

"He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert.

"We love him and will miss him dearly."

The Osmonds rose to the spotlight during the 1960s and 70s, consisting of Wayne and his brothers Alan, Merrill, Jay and Donny.

The Osmonds performingat Wembley, L-R Jimmy, Jay, Alan, Donny and Wayne Osmond
The Osmonds performingat Wembley, L-R Jimmy, Jay, Alan, Donny and Wayne Osmond. Picture: Getty

Born in 1951, Wayne Osmond and his family were mormons, subscribing to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The iconic family quintet, hailing from Utah, Idaho, became incredibly popular with tracks like 'Crazy Horses', 'Love Me For A Reason' and singalong classic 'Down By The Lazy River'.

The Osmonds on stage at the London Palladium circa 1973 in London, England.
The Osmonds on stage at the London Palladium circa 1973 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Wayne Osmond was best known for his backup vocals, and his mastery of a wide variety of instruments - from the guitar and clarinet to the saxophone and even the bagpipes.

He was married to former Miss Utah of 1974 Kathlyn White for 50 years, with whom he raised five children.

Fans of The Osmonds, some of whom have waited all night, cheer the group as they arrive at Capital Radio's offices in London in 1975.
Fans of The Osmonds, some of whom have waited all night, cheer the group as they arrive at Capital Radio's offices in London in 1975. Picture: Getty

He also leaves behind three grandchildren.

Mr Osmond was was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 1997, which was successfully treated, but resulted in him losing his hearing almost completely.

He also suffered a stroke in 2012, which left him unable to play guitar.

He is the first of the Osmond family to pass away.

