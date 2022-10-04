The Prince of Wales speaks of ‘much-missed grandmother’ in first speech since getting his new title

The Prince Of Wales Attends the United For Wildlife Summit. Picture: Alamy

By Fran Way

The Prince of Wales has spoken of his ‘much-missed grandmother’ as he delivered is first speech since getting his new title.

Addressing the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in the capital, the heir of the throne said: “I’m delighted you could all join us today.

It’s heartening to see so many familiar faces whilst welcoming many new ones as well. “You being here is a testament to how far United for Wildlife has grown.

“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets. It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and my grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.

"In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do.

"I take great comfort, then, from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade."

The Prince Of Wales Attends The United For Wildlife Summit. Picture: Getty

Ahead of his speech, William met Altin Gysman from the Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC), who was a friend and colleague of ranger Anton Mzimba, who was reportedly shot and killed outside his home.

William described it as a "shocking moment" and referred to rangers being "on the front line".

He said: "There's a front line and that's the worrying thing. There's a war going on and everyone doesn't really see it."

William said the last statistic he had heard was that in the last 10 years more than 1,000 rangers have lost their lives on the continent of Africa protecting wildlife and communities. "It's terrifying. It really is," he said.