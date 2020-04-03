The Queen to address the nation on coronavirus this Sunday

3 April 2020, 15:06

The Queen will address the nation on Sunday at 8pm
The Queen will address the nation on Sunday at 8pm. Picture: PA

Her Majesty the Queen will address the nation in a special broadcast on the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday.

In a special televised address to the UK and other Commonwealth countries, the Queen will speak about the coronavirus crisis on April 5 at 8pm.

The message to the nation was recorded at Windsor Castle, where her majesty moved on March 19 as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

READ MORE: latest coronavirus updates LIVE

The Queen is in good health and has been based at Windsor with a reduced number of staff following advice from medical advisers and the government.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.

"The address was recorded at Windsor Castle."

Her son Prince Charles has recovered from coronavirus already. He delivered a video message today announcing the formal opening of the new NHS Nightingale hospital in London which can treat up to 4,000 coronavirus patients.

The Queen is due to celebrate her 94th birthday this month.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

The temperature is expected to reach 20C this weekend

Londoners warned against park picnics and sunbathing in coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus: Second nurse, 39, dies with coronavirus

Coronavirus: Peak of UK's COVID-19 outbreak might come on Easter Sunday, says Matt Hancock

Coronavirus: Queen records special broadcast to air on Sunday

Coronavirus: Struggling Debenhams to put administrators on standby

The News Explained

What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?
The UK is lagging behind other countries in coronavirus testing

Why is the UK lagging behind other countries on coronavirus testing?
The government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?
Boris Johnson has announced UK lockdown - but what does this mean?

Coronavirus: what are the rules of Boris Johnson's lockdown and when do they end?
James O'Brien heard how you can maintain your mental health during isolation

How to escape coronavirus anxiety: Expert on how to survive self-isolation