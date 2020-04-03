The Queen to address the nation on coronavirus this Sunday

The Queen will address the nation on Sunday at 8pm. Picture: PA

Her Majesty the Queen will address the nation in a special broadcast on the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday.

In a special televised address to the UK and other Commonwealth countries, the Queen will speak about the coronavirus crisis on April 5 at 8pm.

The message to the nation was recorded at Windsor Castle, where her majesty moved on March 19 as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

READ MORE: latest coronavirus updates LIVE

The Queen is in good health and has been based at Windsor with a reduced number of staff following advice from medical advisers and the government.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The televised address will be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday 5th April, 2020.

"The address was recorded at Windsor Castle."

Her son Prince Charles has recovered from coronavirus already. He delivered a video message today announcing the formal opening of the new NHS Nightingale hospital in London which can treat up to 4,000 coronavirus patients.

The Queen is due to celebrate her 94th birthday this month.