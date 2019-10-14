The Queen's Speech: Watch State Opening Of Parliament In Full

14 October 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 14 October 2019, 12:05

The State Opening of Parliament is officially happening with the Queen's Speech this morning - watch it live right here.

The Government will lay out 22 bills in Boris Johnson's first Queen's Speech of his premiership later.

The package read by Her Majesty indicates the laws the government want to bring in the new parliamentary session.

Expected to be included are measures to support the NHS, tackle serious and violent crime and invest in science and infrastructure.

Watch Her Majesty's speech right here.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Facebook accuses European Union of policing free speech after court ruling

Vodafone 'very sorry' after customers charged thousands for roaming

US betrayal of Kurds destroys the West's credibility for years to come

Prolific British paedophile Richard Huckle who abused 200 children stabbed to death in prison

Iran reveals pictures of oil tanker 'damaged by rocket strike'

The News Explained

The Queen's Speech in 2017

The Queen's Speech: What To Expect During The State Opening Of Parliament
Theo Usherwood Explains: Latest Brexit Update

Theo Usherwood Explains: The Latest Brexit Updates

Jo Maugham was one of the lawyers taking Boris Johnson to court

No-Deal Brexit Court Case: Theo Usherwood Explains The Verdict
Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion Protests: Where Are They And What Roads Are They Blocking?
LBC Explains Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

LBC Explainer: Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal