The Queen's Speech: Watch State Opening Of Parliament In Full

The State Opening of Parliament is officially happening with the Queen's Speech this morning - watch it live right here.

The Government will lay out 22 bills in Boris Johnson's first Queen's Speech of his premiership later.

The package read by Her Majesty indicates the laws the government want to bring in the new parliamentary session.

Expected to be included are measures to support the NHS, tackle serious and violent crime and invest in science and infrastructure.

Watch Her Majesty's speech right here.