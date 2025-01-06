Drag Race star The Vivienne’s final social media post revealed after their death aged just 32

The Vivienne has died at the age of just 32. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been flooding in for former Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne after the star’s death at the age of just 32.

The drag artist, real name James Lee Williams, posted on social media days before their death urging fans to donate to LGBTQ+ and HIV charity SAHIR.

The Vivienne posted: “Join me in giving back this year, everything I do charitable wise is usually for @sahirhouse house, Liverpools oldest LGBT+ charity!!!

“The work they do is incredible, thank you. £1 a month you won't miss it.”

The Vivienne’s cause of death is yet to be determined.

Their publicist Simon Jones wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

“James was an incredibly loved, warmhearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details.

“We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.'

“These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much.

“From the moment I met them in 2019 I knew we could create magic together and I became their manager. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. No one has ever made me laugh as much in my life as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.

“I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life everyday for the last five years. It's tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in.

“I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon.”

The Vivienne has been hailed as "a beacon to so many" after their death aged 32.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse remembered The Vivienne for being a "phenomenal entertainer" and "trailblazer", while fellow RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon said the star made a "mark in our hearts".

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage paid tribute to Williams, writing that their death was "heartbreaking".

Alongside pictures of them together, Visage wrote on Instagram: "We go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point.

"Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.

"You were a beacon to so many. Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I'm the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times."

Williams performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on tour next month performing in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang musical in the role of the Childcatcher.

Speaking in 2019 ahead of competing in the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, The Vivienne explained their name saying: "I love Vivienne Westwood and when I moved to Liverpool everyone used to call me Vivienne as I was head to toe in Westwood."

The Vivienne said of their drag style: "My style is like a Scouse wife who has come into money, she moved to LA and blew it all and then she's had to move back to Liverpool."

RuPaul's Drag Race said it was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne".

In a post on social media, the television show said Williams's "talent, humour, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration".

Fiona Campbell, BBC controller of youth audience, said the news was "deeply sad", adding that the broadcaster was "fiercely proud of The Vivienne's achievements".

Williams competed in Dancing on Ice in the same year as former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, who said she was "lost for words" and "deeply saddened" in a tribute.

"You were so beautiful inside and out and I will never forget our experiences we shared during Dancing On Ice," she wrote.

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton said it was "unbelievably sad" and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley referred to The Vivienne as an "incredible human" who will be missed.