Breaking News

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33

30 March 2022, 17:16 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 17:45

Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour.
Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died aged 33 after his battle with brain cancer, his wife has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer had just finished a tour with his band, The Wanted, celebrating their latest album, Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits.

The popular group is best known for its hits including All Time Low, Glad You Came and Gold Forever.

Tom revealed his diagnosis in October 2020 and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The father-of-two shared some of his journey during a documentary in autumn last year.

Kelsey Parker told The Sun: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. 

"Our hearts are broken.

"Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

The band said on Instagram: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

In November 2021, Tom had received good news, sharing that he had got the "brain tumour under control".

However, he continued treatment into the new year.

He was due to release a book in the summer that he said "is not a book about dying - it's a book about living.

"It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow

Heathrow left in chaos as British Airways experiences 'global IT failure'

Nicola Sturgeon is keeping laws on masks in place

Face masks to remain law in Scotland until Easter Monday

Boris Johnson suggested he did not recognise the number of 20 fines issued by Scotland Yard yesterday

Boris told he is 'toast' as he dodges Partygate questions

A two-year old boy has died in a dog attack

Two-year-old boy dies after being mauled by dog at a property in Worcestershire

The Dyson Zone has been six years in the making.

Dyson unveils bizarre headphones with air-purifying mask to protect owners from pollution

Boris Johnson has insisted he and the Chancellor are still 'tax-cutting Tories'

We are a tax-cutting government, insists Boris Johnson days before NI hike

Shan Warne's father Keith (far left) and his three children Brooke Warne (L) Jackson Warne (R) and Summer Warne paid tribute to the cricketing legend at his state memorial service.

Shane Warne: Heartbreaking tributes as world says final goodbye to cricketing legend

Selena Mystera Meyers had been visiting her boyfriend when she was hit by two cars

American woman, 23, visiting British boyfriend killed looking wrong way crossing road

Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly is to be freed from prison

Justice Sec to challenge parole board decision to free Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly

Police hunt poison spraying suspect

Three shop workers sprayed with noxious substance in 'violent' and 'frightening' attacks

UK grants 2,700 refugees visas under Homes for Ukraine scheme

UK approves less than 10% of Homes for Ukraine applications as 2,700 visas granted

Snowfall near Stanhope, in Northumberland

Brits set for -5C freeze as Met office issues yellow alerts for snow and ice

Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday.

'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday

Rhiannon Davies from Ludlow, Shropshire, pictured with her daughter Kate moments after she was born in 2009. Her daughter died hours later

Police probe 600 cases in Shrewsbury maternity scandal after 201 babies needlessly died

MP Jamie Wallis said in a public statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria

Welsh Tory comes out as first trans MP after revealing rape and £50,000 blackmail plot

Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

Latest News

See more Latest News

A charity has revealed that a single mother is using a wax melt burner to cook food for her children (stock photo)

Mum 'uses wax melt burner to cook beans on toast for her kids' as cost of living soars
Glasgow council are considering removing a statue of famous abolitionist David Livingstone

Statue of abolitionist David Livingstone may be removed due to 'links to slavery'
Chris Rock tour ticket sales have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock tour ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith Oscars slap
Andrew escorted the Queen in Westminster Abbey

Royals' 'dismay and regret' as Andrew takes prominent role with Queen at Philip memorial
The concert for Ukraine raised money for humanitarian efforts

Concert for Ukraine: Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello help raise £12m
Hrybov, right, has been released from Russian detention

Captured Ukraine 'hero' who said 'Russian warship go f*** yourself' is freed
Jackie Weaver in the viral Zoom meeting

Jackie Weaver 'did not have authority' to kick out councillors in viral Zoom meeting
Mr Kara-Murza has survived two poisoning attempts in his opposition to Putin

Western sanctions have left no food on Russia's shelves, anti-Putin dissident reveals
Joe Biden meets the leader of Singapore

Biden says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed the Government saved £3.4billion in 2020/21

Rees-Mogg: Govt save £3.4bn in crackdown on fraudulent benefit claims and PPE contracts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police