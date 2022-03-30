Breaking News

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33

Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died aged 33 after his battle with brain cancer, his wife has announced.

The singer had just finished a tour with his band, The Wanted, celebrating their latest album, Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits.

The popular group is best known for its hits including All Time Low, Glad You Came and Gold Forever.

Tom revealed his diagnosis in October 2020 and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The father-of-two shared some of his journey during a documentary in autumn last year.

Kelsey Parker told The Sun: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken.

"Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

The band said on Instagram: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

In November 2021, Tom had received good news, sharing that he had got the "brain tumour under control".

However, he continued treatment into the new year.

He was due to release a book in the summer that he said "is not a book about dying - it's a book about living.

"It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what."

This story is being updated