The Wanted singer Tom Parker's widow Kelsey finds new love with man who was jailed for killing stranger with one punch

Tom Parker and his widow Kelsey Parker with inset of Sean Boggans. Picture: Alamy and Facebook

By Fran Way

The Wanted singer Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has found new love with a man who was jailed for killing a stranger with a single punch.

Kelsey Parker is understood to be dating Sean Boggans eight months after the tragic death of her husband following his lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Tom died in March aged 33 and left behind Kelsey with children Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 1.

The Funeral Of The Wanted Star Tom Parker. Picture: Getty

It’s understood Kelsey met Sean via mutual friends in Rhodes last month.

In 2013, Boggans was jailed for four years after killing Shaun McDermott, 44.

Boggans was found guilty of manslaughter, a charge he denied, by jurors at the Old Bailey.

Police mugshot. Picture: Police

At the time the court heard how the victim had been on his way home from a night out.

He was waiting outside the Havering Oak Pub in Romford for his partner to pick him up but during a heated fight, thought to be over a taxi, Boggans knocked him to the ground before walking away.

Mr McDermott was found at 1am with a bleed on his brain by police on a routine patrol in the area.

He died in hospital that day and a post-mortem revealed his cause of death as a head injury.