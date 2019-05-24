Theresa May Branded "Disgraceful" For Listing Grenfell Response As Part Of Her Legacy

The Prime Minister was slammed by the Fire Brigades Union. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister's mention of her response to the Grenfell Tower fire in her resignation speech has been described as "disgraceful" by the Fire Brigades Union.

On the steps of Downing Street Theresa May referenced the inquiry into the tragedy as she outlined how she used her premiership "to fight the burning injustices that still scar our society."

Matt Wrack, the Fire Brigades Union general secretary, issued a statement shortly after the speech on Friday, describing her response as "awful."

The fire at the tower block in 2017 claimed the lives of 72 people.

An inquiry was launched in September that year but is not expected to conclude until at least the end of 2021.

Mrs May said she "set up the independent inquiry into the tragedy at Grenfell Tower to search for the truth so nothing like it can ever happen again, and so the people who lost their lives that night are never forgotten."

Mr Wrack said: "Many of the underlying issues at Grenfell were due to unsafe conditions that had been allowed to fester under Tory governments and a council for which Theresa May bears ultimate responsibility.

"The inquiry she launched has kicked scrutiny of corporate and government interests into the long grass, denying families and survivors justice, while allowing business as usual, to continue for the wealthy.

"For the outgoing prime minister to suggest that her awful response to Grenfell is a proud part of her legacy is, frankly, disgraceful."