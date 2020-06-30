Theresa May launches furious attack on Michael Gove over Sedwill's replacement

30 June 2020, 15:14 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 17:17

By Adrian Sherling

A furious Theresa May tore into Michael Gove for appointing a National Security Advisor with no experience in national security.

The former Prime Minister paid tribute to Sir Mark Sedwill, the head of civil service who she hired, who was forced to step down earlier this week.

And she asked why his replacement as the National Security Advisor has no experience in that sector.

Ms May said: "I served on the National security council for nine years, six as Home Secretary and three as Prime Minister.

"During that time I listened to the expert, independent advice from national security advisors.

"On Saturday, my Right Honourable friend said we must be able to promote those with proven expertise.

"Why then, is the new national security advisor a political appointee with no proven expertise in national security?"

Theresa May looked furious at Michael Gove's answer
Theresa May looked furious at Michael Gove's answer. Picture: House of Commons

Michael Gove responded by saying that not all national security advisers have been "steeped in the security world".

He told the Commons: "David Frost is a distinguished diplomat in his own right, and it is entirely appropriate that the Prime Minister of the day should choose an advisor appropriate to the needs of the hour.

"Theresa May could be seen shaking her head at his response."

