Theresa May's Parting Shot At Jeremy Corbyn At PMQs

24 July 2019, 13:00 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 13:15

Theresa May ended her final exchange with Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions with a cutting line telling him to resign.

The Prime Minister was hosting PMQs on Wednesday before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign and tell the Queen her replacement will be Boris Johnson.

Jeremy Corbyn used his questions to target her legacy as Prime Minister. But it was her response that got the biggest cheer of the day.

Theresa May had an cutting line to finish her final exchange with Jeremy Corbyn
Theresa May had an cutting line to finish her final exchange with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: House of Commons

After a short speech in which she compared their love of working in their constituency, she finished by saying: "As a party leader who has accepted when her time was up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same."

At the end of the session, she had an emotional moment, followed by a one-minute standing ovation - from Conservative MPs at least.

Watch Theresa May's final PMQs in full below.

Theresa May's Final PMQs

Theresa May is facing her last PMQs session, answering questions from MPs. Watch it live.

Posted by LBC on Wednesday, 24 July 2019

