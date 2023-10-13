‘They’re here. They’re burning us. We’re suffocating’: Horrific final texts of Israeli-America parents murdered by Hamas

Johnny Siman Tov, his wife, Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, and their children — 6-year-old daughters Shachar and Arbel and and 4-year-old son Omer — were killed by Hamas in their kibbutz. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

An Israeli-American family killed in their home by Hamas on Saturday texted relatives to say they were ‘okay’ in their shelter - before moments later sending harrowing messages describing their final moments.

The family of six, Johnny Siman Tov 36, his wife Tamar, 35, and their three children Omer and twins Arbel and Shachar, as well as Johnny’s mother Carol, 70 were all killed in the Hamas invasion on Saturday.

They had fled to safe rooms in their separate houses during the attack on the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza Strip.

As the terrorists approached, Tamar sent messages to friends, saying: “Hi guys, we got into the shelter in our house, we are all going OK.”

But an hour later the texts stopped.

Johnny had texted his sister Ranae Butler, who lives in Israel: “They’re here. They’re burning us. We’re suffocating.”

The family pictured together earlier this year. Picture: Facebook

Carol was shot dead in her own safe room.

One of the family’s friends, Yishai Lacob, posted on Facebook: “Our hearts are shattered.

“An entire family was killed by evil murderers who shot the children and parents simply because they were Jewish.

And this is just one story, among so many. It’s unbearable.”

An Israeli soldier patrols on October 12, 2023 near Kibbutz Beeri, the place where 270 revellers were killed by militants during the Supernova music festival. Picture: Getty

Ranae Butler’s brother, Shachar, who was head of security for the kibbutz, was shot in the attack but is recuperating.

The Nir Oz kibbutz site is close to where the Supernova music festival took place - where 260 revellers were massacred.

The Nir Oz kibbutz was one of the worst hit sites near Gaza, with scores of people killed or taken hostage.