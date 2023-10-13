‘They’re here. They’re burning us. We’re suffocating’: Horrific final texts of Israeli-America parents murdered by Hamas

13 October 2023, 07:52

Johnny Siman Tov, his wife, Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, and their children — 6-year-old daughters Shachar and Arbel and and 4-year-old son Omer — were killed by Hamas in their kibbutz.
Johnny Siman Tov, his wife, Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, and their children — 6-year-old daughters Shachar and Arbel and and 4-year-old son Omer — were killed by Hamas in their kibbutz. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

An Israeli-American family killed in their home by Hamas on Saturday texted relatives to say they were ‘okay’ in their shelter - before moments later sending harrowing messages describing their final moments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The family of six, Johnny Siman Tov 36, his wife Tamar, 35, and their three children Omer and twins Arbel and Shachar, as well as Johnny’s mother Carol, 70 were all killed in the Hamas invasion on Saturday.

They had fled to safe rooms in their separate houses during the attack on the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza Strip.

As the terrorists approached, Tamar sent messages to friends, saying: “Hi guys, we got into the shelter in our house, we are all going OK.”

But an hour later the texts stopped.

Johnny had texted his sister Ranae Butler, who lives in Israel: “They’re here. They’re burning us. We’re suffocating.”

Read more: Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza in 24 hours as Sunak urges Netanyahu to protect civilians

Read more: Israel 'has a duty' to turn water and electricity supply back on in Gaza, top Tory MP tells LBC

The family pictured together earlier this year
The family pictured together earlier this year. Picture: Facebook

Carol was shot dead in her own safe room.

One of the family’s friends, Yishai Lacob, posted on Facebook: “Our hearts are shattered.

“An entire family was killed by evil murderers who shot the children and parents simply because they were Jewish.

And this is just one story, among so many. It’s unbearable.”

An Israeli soldier patrols on October 12, 2023 near Kibbutz Beeri, the place where 270 revellers were killed by militants during the Supernova music festival
An Israeli soldier patrols on October 12, 2023 near Kibbutz Beeri, the place where 270 revellers were killed by militants during the Supernova music festival. Picture: Getty

Ranae Butler’s brother, Shachar, who was head of security for the kibbutz, was shot in the attack but is recuperating. 

The Nir Oz kibbutz site is close to where the Supernova music festival took place - where 260 revellers were massacred.

The Nir Oz kibbutz was one of the worst hit sites near Gaza, with scores of people killed or taken hostage.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The police chief clarified it was not an offence to carry a Palestinian flag

Police will clamp down on Hamas-related clothing and anti-Jewish chanting amid new security measures

The scene of the crash

Seven killed as suspected migrant-smuggling vehicle crashes in Germany

USS Ronald Reagan

North Korea raises spectre of nuclear strike as US carrier arrives in South

Air strike rubble

Israeli military orders north Gaza evacuation ahead of feared ground offensive

Freddie Flintoff is expected to make a TV comeback.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff 'to make TV comeback in 2024' over a year on from Top Gear horror crash

Air strike on refugee came

Hamas urges Palestinians to stay in homes after Israel orders Gaza evacuation

The Wembley arch will not be lit up in the Israeli colours the FA has ruled sparking criticism from many

FA's refusal to light Wembley with Israel colours 'mind-blowing,' Lord Mann tells LBC

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into Ms Ovsyannikova's illness

Russian journalist who protested war in Ukraine on live TV may have been poisoned

Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary to see American security assistance for Israel first-hand

Captain Tom Moore, with (left to right) grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden.

Captain Tom Moore's family says getting rid of their spa pool is not ‘an option’ they’d considered

Missing posters were ripped down by Palestinian supporters

'This is for Palestine': Fury as women in London rip down posters of missing children kidnapped by Hamas

The funding will come via the Community Security Trust

At least four Jewish schools forced to close as fears grow over global day of jihad

Israel's military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza

Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza in 24 hours as Sunak urges Netanyahu to protect civilians

Israel Palestinians Gaza Dilemmas

Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza, UN says

The Israeli flag will not be shown on the Wembley Arch, it is understood

'Spineless' FA slammed for refusing to display Israeli flag on Wembley arch after 'depraved' Hamas attacks

A huge blaze destroyed Luton Airport's Terminal 2 car park this week

Holidaymakers returning to Luton Airport 'left in limbo' after huge blaze tears through car park

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Isley Brothers 3+3 Vinyl Record LP

Rudolph Isley, founding member of the Isley Brothers, dies aged 84

Israel Palestinians

Israel engaging in collective punishment in Gaza, Taoiseach says

Israel Palestinians

Israel says siege will remain until hostages freed, as Gaza desperation grows

Pro-Palestine protesters in Paris

Paris police clash with protesters after France bans pro-Palestine demonstrations

A delivery driver has been found guilty of murdering his wife

Delivery driver murdered wife before setting family home ablaze in bid to frame son for 'Netflix-inspired' murder
Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby 'planning career pivot' as presenter prepares for life without This Morning after 14 years
Israeli tanks stationed near the border with Lebanon

Israel preparing for possible ground assault as air strikes devastate Gaza

The map was shown on documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham'

Brentford in Scotland: Bizarre map from 'Welcome to Wrexham' places clubs hundreds of miles away from actual stadium
A destroyed cafe after a Russian rocket attack in the village of Hroza

Romania finds drone fragments on its soil as Russia again hits southern Ukraine

Israel Palestinians

Morgue at Gaza’s biggest hospital overflows as Israeli attacks intensify

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit