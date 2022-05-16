Third of fish and chip shops could face closure over food shortages

Food shortages could force at third of fish and chip shops to close, the National Federation of Fish Friers has warned.
Food shortages could force at third of fish and chip shops to close, the National Federation of Fish Friers has warned.

By Lauren Lewis

Food shortages could force at third of fish and chip shops to close, industry insiders have warned.

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) has warned shortages and price hikes have forced shops to change their menus, put up prices or close down.

The traditional dish's key ingredients - potatoes, flour, sunflower oil and fish - have been hit with shortages and price hikes since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in February.

More than 50 per cent of the sunflower oil used by British chip shops come from Ukraine while most fertiliser for potatoes, flour and up to 40 per cent of cod and haddock comes from Russia, Sky News reported.

Alternatives to sunflower oil including rapeseed and palm oils have gone up in price since the invasion of Ukraine, fertiliser for potatoes has tripled in cost and British sanctions on Russia have pushed up fish prices.

The changes have squeezed fish and chip shops which have seen profit margins narrow, pushing many to the brink of closure.

George Morey, 29, owner of one of the oldest chippies in the country, Knights, told the broadcaster the business could "have to consider finding another product for the menu to replace fish and chips" if shortages and price hikes worsen.

"We have to prepare ourselves for the worst times ahead, and I think it's possibly the biggest challenge the fish and and chip industry has faced, ever."

NFFF President Andrew Crook has called on the government to provide relief for the industry, which is still recovering from Covid-19, until shortages and price pressures subside.

He said: "Act now! We need action before long-term damage is done that can’t be repaired.

"We aren’t after handouts. We are a proud industry. But a lot of businesses will go to the wall and we need a long-term strategy to see us through."

