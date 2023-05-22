Thor and Punisher star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58 weeks before new Star Wars spinoff airs

By Chris Samuel

Thor and King Arthur star Ray Stevenson has died aged 58, his representatives have confirmed.

The Northern Irish actor starred in several fantasy and action films including Punisher: War Zone, Marvel's Thor movies, King Arthur, and upcoming Star Wars spinoff series Ahsoka, which is set to air on Disney+ in August.

Stevenson's rep confirmed to MailOnline that the actor died on Sunday.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The actor was born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on May 25, 1964, on a British army base.

He was second of three sons to an RAF pilot and his wife.

Stevenson died just days before his 59th birthday. Picture: Getty

When Stevenson was eight, the family moved to England where he later attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

He made his debut on the big screen in 1998's The Theory of Flight, starring alongside Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter, and went on to star in various British TV series.

The actor starred in starred in a succession of action films including Marvel's Thor series. Picture: Alamy

The thespian became then established as an action film favourite after starring in 2004's King Arthur, opposite Clive Owen.

He took on roles including Titus Pullo in in Emmy winning mini-series Rome, and the lead role of Frank Castle in The Punisher.