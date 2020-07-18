Thorpe Park placed on 'lockdown' after guest rushed to hospital following attack

Thorpe Park was locked down after a guest was attacked. Picture: @AviosAdventurer

Thorpe Park was "locked down" after a guest was "seriously injured by another guest"

.The incident took place on the footbridge at Thorpe Park.

Under the direction of the police, the area was cordoned off and guests were asked to remain inside the park.

Photos and reports on social media apparently show a heavy police presence at the Surrey theme park.

Guests were held inside the park until the park was reopened at 6.12pm.

The injured guest is now in hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Thorpe Park told LBC News in a statement: "On 18th July 2020, an incident took place at the Thorpe Park Resort where a guest was seriously injured by another guest.

"The Resort’s security team and fully trained medical staff were at the scene within minutes and administered immediate care until emergency services teams arrived. The Police were alerted immediately and the Resort is co-operating fully with their investigations.

"The health, safety and security of our guests is our primary objective. We have an excellent security track record and have never had any incidents of this kind in over forty years.

"Our staff are trained to respond to incidents of all size and scale, and the Resort’s security staff maintain regular patrols on site. CCTV cameras are also situated throughout the Resort.

"We will be maintaining contact with both the injured guests’ family and the Police."

Social media was full of reports from people held inside the park while the injured guest received treatment.

Some speculated that the victim was stabbed, although this has not been confirmed.

One person said on Twitter: "Just left Thorpe Park after being locked in there after 2 hours due to a stabbing, who on earth takes a knife to a family theme park? Strange world we live in!!"

LBC News has contacted Surrey Police for further information.