Breaking News

Over 12,000 Covid-19 cases reported in UK after technical issues increase numbers

3 October 2020, 22:12 | Updated: 3 October 2020, 22:34

Over 12,000 coronavirus cases reported in UK after technical issue
Over 12,000 coronavirus cases reported in UK after technical issue. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Over 12,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the UK after a technical issue increased the numbers.

A total of 12,872 cases were reported, almost double the highest number since the pandemic began, but officials have explained that many of them are over a week old.

Positive tests from 24 September to 1 October were added to Saturday's total instead of being added the days in which they were supposed to be reported.

Officials stressed that the number does not reflect the true number of cases and that an error meant cases reported will be higher than the actual amount for the next several days.

Read more: Boris Johnson hints at suspending 'rule of six' for a 'normal' Christmas Day

Read more: 770 students at Northumbria University test positive for Covid-19

A statement on the Government's Covid-19 dashboard said: :"Due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved, there has been a delay in publishing a number of COVID-19 cases to the dashboard in England.

"This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported."

A further 49 deaths were also reported - down from 66 recorded yesterday but still much higher compared to a few weeks earlier.

It follows the raising of the R rate to between 1.3 and 1.6 - the highest in weeks.

On Saturday. however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted he might suspend the 'rule of six' for Christmas Day so the festive season can be "as normal as possible".

Speaking with ITV Meridian, the he was asked about Christmas Day, and whether families of five would be banned from inviting more than one grandparent round for lunch.

Read more: Takeaway fined £1,000 for serving food 4 minutes after 10pm curfew

Mr Johnson responded by saying: "We're not saying that at all" and added the government would do "everything we can to make sure Christmas for everybody is as normal as possible".

But he admitted there would need to be a set of criteria met - including getting the R value in the UK below one.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A building topples over by the Cervo river after heavy rains in Biella, northern Italy

Two killed and 25 rescued amid severe floods in Italy and France
Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D Roosevelt and John F Kennedy

The hidden health issues of previous US presidents

President Donald Trump salutes as he boards Marine One as he leaves the White House en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre

Next 48 hours critical for Trump in virus fight, says White House chief of staff
President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre

Trump ‘given oxygen before admission to hospital’

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors
One of the discovered tombs at the Saqqara archaeological site, 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara pyramids

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
The London marathon will look different this year

London Marathon 2020: What are the Covid-19 guidelines and how will the virtual race work?
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's furious criticism of Boris Johnson's 'complacent' comments

David Lammy's furious criticism of Boris Johnson's 'complacent' comments
'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance

'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance
Sir Trevor McDonald stresses importance of Black History Month with David Lammy

Sir Trevor McDonald stresses importance of Black History Month with David Lammy
Left-wing extremism 'hijacked' Labour party in Corbyn years, argues Maajid Nawaz

Left-wing extremism 'hijacked' Labour party in Corbyn years, argues Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz's powerful criticism of UK's 'spineless' Covid-19 policy

Maajid Nawaz hits out at lack of clarity in UK's coronavirus response
No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

No-deal Brexit 'reasonably probable outcome' of talks, warns former EU representative

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London