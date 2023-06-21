Thousands gather to celebrate summer solstice at Stonehenge as UK to get 16 hours of sunlight

21 June 2023, 11:49

Thousands welcome summer solstice at Stonehenge

Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Around 10,000 people gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge today.

They gathered at Stonehenge to mark the longest day of the year, where there will be 16 hours of sunlight in the UK.

The ancient site is a popular location to experience the solstice, with the sun rising behind the entrance to the stone circle at Stonehenge.

Rays of light then shine through the rest of the ancient monument.

The sunrise at Stonehenge this morning
The sunrise at Stonehenge this morning. Picture: LBC

The summer solstice occurs when the sun reaches the highest point in the sky, and is closest to the Northern Hemisphere.

That makes it the shortest night for 90 per cent of the world's population living in that area.

Stonehenge is a popular site to celebrate the solstice
Stonehenge is a popular site to celebrate the solstice. Picture: LBC

The solstice usually falls between June 20 and June 22.

While there will be around 16 hours of sunlight in the UK, places like Alaska, Canada and Greenland will have almost 24 hours.

The Antarctic will have almost no sunlight.

