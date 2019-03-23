'Million' March To Demand People's Vote

The 'Put It To The People' march in London. Picture: PA

Supporters of a fresh Brexit referendum travelled from around the country to march through London today.

The march began at midday began at Hyde Park and made it's way through central London, ending with a rally in Parliament Square.

Speakers at the rally included Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson and the London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Huge crowds on the #PeoplesVoteMarch as it makes its way through Central London- organisers are expecting more than the 700,000 people who joined a similar rally last October @LBC pic.twitter.com/6ZXGYDOz7d — Lucy Hough (@lucyhough33) March 23, 2019

Tory MP Dominic Grieve on why he’s joining the #PeoplesVoteMarch today ahead another crucial week in Westminster @LBC pic.twitter.com/mORcsJNVyN — Lucy Hough (@lucyhough33) March 23, 2019

Campaigners demanding a final say on any Brexit deal organised a previous march in October which reportedly drew 700,000.

But organisers say the #PutitothePeopleMarch has become one of the biggest in British history with attendance having “surpassed the one million mark.”

It comes after more than 4-million people have signed an online petition asking for article 50 to be revoked.