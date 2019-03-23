'Million' March To Demand People's Vote

23 March 2019, 17:00 | Updated: 23 March 2019, 17:08

The 'Put It To The People' march in London
The 'Put It To The People' march in London. Picture: PA

Supporters of a fresh Brexit referendum travelled from around the country to march through London today.

The march began at midday began at Hyde Park and made it's way through central London, ending with a rally in Parliament Square.

Speakers at the rally included Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson and the London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Campaigners demanding a final say on any Brexit deal organised a previous march in October which reportedly drew 700,000.

But organisers say the #PutitothePeopleMarch has become one of the biggest in British history with attendance having “surpassed the one million mark.”

It comes after more than 4-million people have signed an online petition asking for article 50 to be revoked.

The People's Vote March in London
The People's Vote March in London. Picture: LBC

